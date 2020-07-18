Woman injured in McKenzie County ATV crash, arrested for DUI

A 57-year-old California was arrested for driving under the influence after suffering serious injuries in a single-vehicle ATV crash on Saturday night in McKenzie County.

According to North Dakota Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 9:39 p.m. on 24th St NW in Watford City.

The driver was traveling north on a private driveway toward 24th St., and lost control of the vehicle.

She was thrown from the vehicle before it overturned and came to rest in a ditch.

She suffered non-life threatening but serious injuries and was transported by ambulance to McKenzie County Hospital in Watford City, and arrested for DUI.

The crash remains under investigation by NDHP.

