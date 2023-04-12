(KXNET) — Last year there were 97 fatalities on North Dakota’s roadways, according to the North Dakota Safety Council.

Last week, Kristie Dalen says she was driving from Sawyer around 9 p.m. when she was in a car crash.

“I was around 55 miles an hour. And I hit black ice, not knowing it was black ice and the truck started veering to the – it just took off on its own and headed left into the oncoming traffic. It bounced off the guard rails a few times, did a couple circles. And when it stopped, it was against the guard rails,” said Dalen.

She says she was in shock, afraid her truck would roll, and worried that oncoming traffic might hit her.

She says she was praying for the best, and what helped her, was wearing her seat belt. She says it even saved her life.

“Had I not had my seatbelt on, I mean I would’ve flown around the truck, I could have flew out the windows. The guard rails of course had saved that part, but I have hardware in my back from a back fusion. So just if I didn’t have a seatbelt on flying around inside of the truck, I could have damaged that hardware,” said Dalen.

And the facts back up wearing a seatbelt. According to the North Dakota Safety Council, our state is lower than the national average regarding front-row seat belt use.

North Dakota has 83.7% seatbelt usage compared to 97% averages across the U.S.

“If you’re ever involved in a crash or collision, that seatbelt becomes your primary defense against injury, if you’re involved in that incident. Your airbag would then become your secondary defense,” said Dennis Snodgrass, a safety consultant for the North Dakota Safety Council.

Dennis Snodgrass says when you’re in a vehicle, you should always buckle up.

“You never know what’s going to happen. I mean we drive defensively, we teach people to drive defensively and what the hazards are out there on the highway, but as the National Safety Council’s said many times, 100 people a day will die on our nation’s highways due to crashes or collisions,” said Snodgrass.

And Dalen hopes just by hearing her story, that people realize the importance of wearing a seatbelt.

“You really don’t realize the damage that can happen inside of your vehicle that the seatbelt keeps you safe in that seat,” said Dalen.

While Dalen’s truck was totaled, she says is okay today.

In North Dakota, if minors aren’t wearing a seatbelt, a driver can be pulled over.

With the Governor signing Senate Bill 2362, all vehicle occupants must wear a seatbelt.