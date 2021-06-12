Woman taken into custody after a disturbance call in Williston

A 35-year-old woman was taken into custody by the Williston Police Department after they responded to a disturbance call Saturday morning, June 12, at 2:24 a.m.

The disturbance occurred at the 3600 block of 7th Street West in Williston, where law enforcement immediately began an active investigation.

The woman was taken into custody without incident and was transported to the Williams County Correctional Center where formal charges are currently pending.

Law enforcement is still currently on the scene investigating the incident.