Woman trampled by horse in North Dakota has died

(AP) — Colleagues say a Canadian woman trampled while moving horses at North Dakota State University’s Equine Center has died from her injuries.

They say Kim Elliott, of Alberta, Canada, was kicked by a horse she was preparing to transport, knocked to the floor of a trailer and trampled on Tuesday.

WPS Transport owner Sarah Champoux, who worked with Elliott, says she had been transporting horses for more than 20 years. Champoux says Elliott had a great sense of humor and was a tenacious woman who was tough as nails.

The center serves the university’s Equine Science academic program.