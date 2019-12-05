Woman trampled by horse in North Dakota has died

State News

(AP) — Colleagues say a Canadian woman trampled while moving horses at North Dakota State University’s Equine Center has died from her injuries.

They say Kim Elliott, of Alberta, Canada, was kicked by a horse she was preparing to transport, knocked to the floor of a trailer and trampled on Tuesday.

WPS Transport owner Sarah Champoux, who worked with Elliott, says she had been transporting horses for more than 20 years. Champoux says Elliott had a great sense of humor and was a tenacious woman who was tough as nails.

The center serves the university’s Equine Science academic program.  

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

