NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The Northwoods League that everyone knows is associated with the Bismarck Larks and Minot Hot Tots is announcing the start of a women’s summer collegiate softball league.

According to a news release from Northwoods League, the softball league is set to begin next summer, this gives all those softball athletes the opportunity to compete at a higher level during their offseason.

“Thirty years ago, we disrupted the landscape of baseball, and we hope to have a similar effect on softball going forward by offering women a truly unique, memorable, and valuable experience in the Northwoods,” said Northwoods League Baseball Chairman/Co-Founder, Dick Radatz, Jr.

The new league will be made up of teams from across the Northwoods League’s footprint, but specific locations will be announced at a later date.

The teams will play a 40-game schedule, with games starting in June and going through the beginning of August.

“We believe that this new league will help fill a void in the summer softball landscape,” said Northwoods League Chairmen/Co-Founder, Kathy Radatz. “We have seen tremendous growth in interest in women’s softball in recent years, and we are excited to be able to provide a platform for female athletes to continue to hone their skills and compete at a high level during the summer months.”

If you would like more information about the new women’s summer collegiate softball league, you can visit the Northwoods League’s website.