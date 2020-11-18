Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Workers at Fargo company go on strike over COVID-19 concerns

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — About 70 drivers and warehouse workers at a Fargo food distributor have gone on strike because they don’t believe the company is doing enough to protect them from exposure to COVID-19.

KFGO radio reports that members of Teamsters Local 120 walked a picket line Wednesday at Cash-Wa Distributing, formerly Food Services of America.

Teamsters spokesman Brian Nowak says people coming into the plant aren’t being temperature-screened and workers haven’t been properly trained on how to clean equipment.

Nowak says employees have been working under a collective bargaining agreement that expired in August.  

He says the union hopes the company will return to the bargaining table and “negotiate a fair contract.”

Company officials declined to comment.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

New Helicopters

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/19

Dickens Fest

State Health Council

Restaurants & COVID-19

Tom's Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/18

Senator Hoeven brings Minot radar issues to the White House

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 11/18

Wednesday's Forecast: the warmest day of the week

Rural Recovery Center

NDC NOV 18

Kenmare Volleyball

Legacy Volleyball

Century Volleyball

Tuesday, November 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast

Dr. LeBeau announces new COVID unit

Custer Health

Club Sports

Donate For A Donut

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/17

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss