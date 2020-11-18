Workers at Fargo company go on strike over COVID-19 concerns

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — About 70 drivers and warehouse workers at a Fargo food distributor have gone on strike because they don’t believe the company is doing enough to protect them from exposure to COVID-19.

KFGO radio reports that members of Teamsters Local 120 walked a picket line Wednesday at Cash-Wa Distributing, formerly Food Services of America.

Teamsters spokesman Brian Nowak says people coming into the plant aren’t being temperature-screened and workers haven’t been properly trained on how to clean equipment.

Nowak says employees have been working under a collective bargaining agreement that expired in August.

He says the union hopes the company will return to the bargaining table and “negotiate a fair contract.”

Company officials declined to comment.