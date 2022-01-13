Would you help a driver stranded in a snowstorm? 1 in 4 North Dakotans say they would not.

There’s a snowstorm in North Dakota. You see a driver in front of you, stranded in a vehicle by the side of the road. Would you stop to help this person?

According to a recent nationwide survey, 73 percent of North Dakotans would stop to help.

In fact, the percentage of “Snowstorm Samaritans” willing to help puts North Dakota among the top 15 states looking out for their fellow residents in extreme weather.

But that also means 27 percent of North Dakotans surveyed would not stop to help.

The survey indirectly suggests the reason some people won’t stop is fear — fear that their good gesture can turn into a bad confrontation, or worse.

The same is for the stranded motorist.

Of those surveyed nationwide, 67 percent said if their car broke down in a heavy snowstorm, they’d rather walk 5 miles into town than accept a lift from a stranger.

One other note: According to the survey, people who live in sparsely populated, colder states are far more likely to stop and help a stranded motorist than those living in higher population, warmer states.

In Nevada, for example, less than half of those surveyed said they would stop and help.

The survey was commissioned by Gunther Volkswagen of Coconut Creek, Florida.