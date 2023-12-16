MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — The 18th annual Wreaths Across America Wreath Laying Ceremony has taken place once again, welcoming over 1,400 volunteers to pay their respects to the veterans who have passed away In or after their service to our country.

Wreaths across America began in 2006, after the organization reached out to organizations like the Civil Air Patrol and asked them to place ceremonial wreaths on the graves of veterans.

This is the 18th year Bismarck-Mandan has participated in the event, and the tenth year of placing wreaths on every single headstone.

“Veterans are kind of our heart and soul of America,” says Civil Air Patrol Sponsor Member Jeffery Landblom. “My dad’s a veteran, and other family members are veterans. My son is involved in the civil air patrol program. I’m not… I never served in the military, but I support it. It’s just a great event to honor those that have served. “

This year, 8,500 wreaths were placed on the graves of those who have served in total — which not only shows the impact this annual ceremony has on lives not only across america, but also solely in in North Dakota as well.

"Wreaths across America is the biggest event that civil air patrol puts on every year," explains the group's Second Lieutenant Clint Fleckenstein, "and it's our chance to show respect to those that are interned here. The beauty of this event is the community involvement. Our Wreaths Across America event here in Bismarck is bigger than the next two or three events nationwide combined. Our community is so incredible. The support we have here for placing these wreaths, and the support we have in January for taking down and recovering the wreaths and cleaning up the cemetery is unbelievable."

“It has a tremendous impact on family members,” says Wreaths Across America’s coordinator Kevin Iverson. “I came out here a couple years ago on Christmas Day. I was out here for 30 minutes and I counted 75 people. I saw full families gathered around a headstone, toasting their loved one — having a toast with them on Christmas. Widows that have lost husbands. We do our sponsorship events, and each year, we get cards and letters thanking us because we realize that by doing this, and covering the entire cemetery, we’re recognizing their loved one — and it’s something they can no longer do, they are no longer physically able to do, or they live far away. They really do appreciate it. “

