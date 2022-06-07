MINNEAPOLIS, M.N. (KXNET) — Xcel Energy is taking the next steps in its journey toward electric transportation by becoming the first energy company in the nation to add all-electric bucket trucks to its fleet.

These trucks are quiet, zero-emission to maintain the electric system and respond to outages after storms.

“We’re proud to be the first energy company in the United States to add all-electric bucket trucks to our fleet,” said Bob Frenzel, chairman, president and CEO of Xcel Energy, in a press release.

By adding these clean energy vehicles to its fleet, Xcel Energy says it’s demonstrating its commitment to leading the clean energy transition.

Xcel Energy says it was one of the first energy companies to put forward a plan to electrify all its light-duty vehicles and 30% of its medium and heavy-duty fleet by 2030.

The truck’s technology is being delivered two years ahead of projections.

The trucks will have two electric sources: one for the drive train and one for the lift mechanism. It has a 135-mile driving range and the ability to operate the bucket for a full workday on a single charge.

The vehicle was showcased on Monday in Williamsburg, Virginia at the Electric Utility Fleet Manager’s Conference. Xcel Energy will roll out the first truck in the Twin Cities in late June and a second truck will be delivered to its Denver fleet at the end of 2022.

Xcel Energy serves customers in eight states, including North Dakota.