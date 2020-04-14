Xcel Energy and its Foundation to donate $1.5 million for COVID-19 relief

Coronavirus
Xcel Energy and the Xcel Energy Foundation are planning to donate $1.5 million in the eight states it serves before the sale of the Mankato Energy Center closes later this summer.

The company announced last week that the net proceeds from that sale, expected to be more than $20 million, will go to short and long term corporate giving, including COVID-19 relief.

“At Xcel Energy, we’re doing our part to support our customers and communities during this very challenging time,” said Ben Fowke, chairman and CEO of Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy serves communities in North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Colorado, Texas, New Mexico, Wisconsin and Michigan.

