NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Xcel Energy volunteers put their good energy into action last week when nearly 3,000 Xcel Energy employees, retirees, family, friends, and customers volunteered their time and energy to give back during Xcel Energy’s 12th annual Day of Service.

According to a news release, volunteer efforts this year generated roughly $117,000 into the local economy in the Upper Midwest, along with $270,000 in total economic impact across every state the company serves in.

“We have a long history of giving back to the communities where we live and work, and we’re grateful for another successful year of our annual Day of Service,” said Chris Clark, President of Xcel Energy-Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota. “It’s very fulfilling to see employees, friends and family, community leaders and members of the public come together to support organizations making a difference in the communities we serve.”

In North Dakota, volunteers:

Packed 1,540 backpacks for kids in the Fargo-Moorhead region for Great Plains Foodbank

Repackaged about 3,000 diapers into 200 bundles, sorting them into packs of 15 each, for Project BEE’s Dakota Diaper Pantry in Minot, which is the only resource for diaper assistance in western North Dakota

Packed about 500 backpacks filled with food items for elementary students for Northlands Rescue Mission’s Backpack Program in Grand Forks

In Minnesota, nearly 1,300 volunteers fanned out across the state to serve nonprofit organizations.

Volunteers:

Planted over 400 native plants for Friends of the Mississippi River to improve habitat quality at the park and remove re-sprouting buckthorn on the river’s shoreline.

Packed over 1,300 hygiene and dental kits at Surly Brewing for People Serving People, Project for Pride and Living, and Keystone Community Services

Packed over 150 produce boxes were distributed to neighbors with the Latino Economic Development Center

Planted nearly 100 trees at Xcel Field Park in Northeast Minneapolis

Packed 408 backpacks and 211 Supply A Teacher boxes

In South Dakota, volunteers packaged 3,500 pounds of produce, packed 2,232 backpacks, and sorted through 1,680 packages of ribs for Feeding South Dakota. The backpacks will supply over 2,000 kids in the Sioux Falls area with weekend food for one week and the produce and ribs will serve around 350 households in rural South Dakota.

Xcel Energy partnered with more than 100 nonprofits in all eight states the company serves, including Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

This year, the company offered in-person projects, which were not available during the pandemic, and offered a few take-home projects.