NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — There are multiple forms of severe weather coming our way and Xcel Energy has employees who will work to get the lights back on if customers lose power.

According to a news release, they also have tips people can use to stay safe, report outages, and stay informed when severe weather strikes.

Xcel Energy is increasing staffing levels and putting operational plans in place to make sure important employees, like line workers, are available and able to respond to outages.

Xcel Energy understands that losing power is a massive inconvenience for everyone, so they have a plan and are prepared for any outages that may present themselves during the storm.

Here are some things you can do to help:

Report your outage

Customers can help Xcel Energy by reporting outages. There are several ways to do so.

Through the My Xcel energy mobile app

Online

Via text by texting “OUT” to 98936 for an outage or “STAT” to 98936 to check the status of an outage

By calling 1-800-895-1999 and following the prompts

Stay informed

Customers can stay informed by using the My Xcel Energy mobile app or visiting their website.

The website has an outage map that includes how many customers are out of power and the anticipated time for restoration.

They can also follow their Facebook and Twitter pages.

Other ways