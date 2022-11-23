NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — As colder temperatures move into North Dakota, Xcel Energy wants to remind customers of tips and programs to help save on their energy bills.

According to a news release, if customers reach out if they’re having trouble paying their energy bills, they can help with payment plans to connect customers to energy assistance programs.

Take steps to save

While natural gas continues to be the most affordable way to heat a home, with prices higher than usual, it’s a good time to reconsider ways to conserve energy.

Here are ways to save energy and money:

Lower your thermostat a few degrees, ideally to 68 degrees.

Adjust a programmable thermostat to automatically lower the temperature while you’re away or sleeping.

During daylight hours, open drapes and blinds to maximize heat from direct sunlight. To retain heat, keep them closed when it’s dark.

Run ceiling fans in a clockwise direction to push warm air down, adding comfort and savings.

Keep interior doors open to help circulate air more freely and maintain heating levels.

Find more ways to save on the energy savings tips page on Xcel Energy’s website.

