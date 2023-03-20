(KXNET) — Wildlife, shooting, fraternal, and nonprofit civic organizations are able to submit applications for the Encouraging Tomorrow’s Hunters program.

According to a news release, the grant program was designed by the North Dakota Game and Fish Department to help with the recruitment, retention, and reactivation of hunters.

The program supports projects and events that have a positive environment to get the skills and confidence needed by hunters to create lifelong, conservation-minded hunting and shooting sports.

May 1 is the deadline to submit applications.

$3,000 is the maximum that the grant will allow. The program right now helps fund approximately 40 club and organization events and projects every year, the average of the grants is $1,550.

The funds will help to cover event expenses, including promotional printing; event memorabilia like shirts, caps, or vests’ ammunition and targets; and eye and ear protection.

Funding from the past has helped groups have learn-to-hunt events or sponsor trap and other shooting events like archery and rifle shooting.

The Game and Fish have other grant programs that support National Archery in the Schools program and high school trapshooting teams.

Any clubs or organizations that are interested in applying should be aware of the grant process, application, and records requirements.

For more information, including grant applications, you can visit the Game and Fish department website.