(KXNET) — If the data is correct, North Dakota’s perfect weather day of the year will be July 18.

That’s according 36 years of weather data examined by personal travel website FamilyDestinationsGuide.com.

The website conducted an analysis of weather data across the country to pinpoint the exact day each state can expect to experience the most perfect day of the year, based on the following factors:

Date with the most predicted sunshine;

Date with the best temperature;

The longest day of the year.

North Dakota’s perfect day of July 18 is an average of the date with the most predicted sunshine (July 2), the date with the best temperature (August 30) and the longest day of the year (June 21).

You can view an interactive map showing the perfect date for each state here.

There are many ways to pick a state’s “perfect day,” depending on the data and methodology that’s used Each method may result in a different date.