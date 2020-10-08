Your chances of hitting an animal while driving in ND? 1 in 73.

YOSEMITE NTL PARK, CA – AUGUST 28: Two deer graze in a Yosemite Valley field on August 28, 2013 in Yosemite National Park, California. As the Rim Fire continues to burn on the western edge of Yosemite National Park, the valley floor of the park remains open. The Rim Fire has charred more than 190,000 acres of forest and is currently 30 percent contained. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Based on insurance industry reports, North Dakota ranks 13th in the nation for vehicle collisions with animals.

According to a State Farm Insurance study, most animal-related crashes happen between October and December.

And, while most collisions are with deer (67 percent), other animals likely to be hit are dogs, cats and farm animals.

State Farm says North Dakota drivers have a 1 in 73 chance of colliding with an animal while driving.

The top 10 animal collision states:

West Virginia Montana Pennsylvania South Dakota Michigan Wisconsin Iowa Mississippi Minnesota Wyoming

State Farm also offers some tips on how to avoid becoming a collision statistic:

Reduce your vehicle's speed and maintain a constant lookout for animals. Travel at a speed that will allow you to stop in time if an animal comes into the beam cast by your headlights

Dusk to dawn are high-risk times; use high beams when appropriate.

Scan the road and avoid swerving when you see an animal. Brake firmly when you notice an animal in or near your path, but stay in your lane. Many serious crashes occur when drivers swerve to avoid a deer and hit another vehicle or lose control of their cars.

Always wear your seatbelt.

If you are involved in an animal crash, State Farm advises: