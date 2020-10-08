Your chances of hitting an animal while driving in ND? 1 in 73.

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

YOSEMITE NTL PARK, CA – AUGUST 28: Two deer graze in a Yosemite Valley field on August 28, 2013 in Yosemite National Park, California. As the Rim Fire continues to burn on the western edge of Yosemite National Park, the valley floor of the park remains open. The Rim Fire has charred more than 190,000 acres of forest and is currently 30 percent contained. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Based on insurance industry reports, North Dakota ranks 13th in the nation for vehicle collisions with animals.

According to a State Farm Insurance study, most animal-related crashes happen between October and December.

And, while most collisions are with deer (67 percent), other animals likely to be hit are dogs, cats and farm animals.

State Farm says North Dakota drivers have a 1 in 73 chance of colliding with an animal while driving.

The top 10 animal collision states:

  1. West Virginia
  2. Montana
  3. Pennsylvania
  4. South Dakota
  5. Michigan
  6. Wisconsin
  7. Iowa
  8. Mississippi
  9. Minnesota
  10. Wyoming

State Farm also offers some tips on how to avoid becoming a collision statistic:

  • Use extra caution and slow-down in known animal crossing zones.
  • Slow down. Reduce your vehicle’s speed and maintain a constant lookout for animals. Travel at a speed that will allow you to stop in time if an animal comes into the beam cast by your headlights
  • Dusk to dawn are high-risk times; use high beams when appropriate.
  • Scan the road and avoid swerving when you see an animal. Brake firmly when you notice an animal in or near your path, but stay in your lane. Many serious crashes occur when drivers swerve to avoid a deer and hit another vehicle or lose control of their cars.
  • Always wear your seatbelt.

If you are involved in an animal crash, State Farm advises:

  • Move your vehicle to a safe place: Pull to the side of the road and turn on your hazard lights.
  • Call police: If an animal is blocking traffic and could be create a threat for other drivers.
  • Document: Take photographs of the road, your surroundings and damage.
  • Stay away from the animal: A frightened, wounded animal could use its legs and hooves to harm you. Do not attempt to move an animal.
  • Don’t assume your vehicle is safe to drive: Look for leaking fluid, loose parts, tire damage, broken lights and other hazard.
  • Contact your insurance company: Quickly file your insurance claim.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Thursday's Forecast: Increasing wind and clouds

NDC OCT 8

Huck and Heath

Century Boy's Soccer

Legacy Boy's Tennis

MCDC Groundbreaking

Homeless Hope

New ambulances

Surrey Football

Linton-HMB Football

Wednesday, October 7th, 2020 - Nightly One Minute Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/7

Types of Masks

Senior Isolation

New Book

Disruptions in Education

Now Hiring

New Degrees

Hotel Stay Increase

There may be an optimal weather scenario for the spread of COVID-19

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss