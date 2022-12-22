NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — We know that Christmas is a great time of the year with all the Hallmark movies and even Netflix Christmas originals, but we wanted to know your favorite children’s movies.

You know the ones. The movies you watched as a kid or what your kids are watching now.

These are the seven favorite children’s Christmas movies you listed, with just a brief description in case you’ve forgotten the movie and who stars in it.

Elf:

The movie was released in 2003 and is a classic for every age.

It stars the iconic Will Ferrell as Buddy the Elf, James Caan as Walter Hobbs, and Bob Newhart as Papa Elf.

In the movie, Buddy the Elf was raised as an oversized elf at the North Pole. He travels to New York City to meet Walter Hobbs, his biological dad. While Buddy is full of Christmas cheer, his dad is not.

Home Alone:

This series started in 1990 and since has grown into six movies, but we’re just talking about the original movie.

It stars Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister, Joe Pesci as Harry Lime, and Daniel Stern as Marv Murchins.

8-year-old Kevin is the troublemaker of the family and he was accidentally left at home during Christmas. But on Christmas Eve, he finds himself having to protect his house from some burglars.

A Charlie Brown Christmas:

The film was released back in 1965 and is a family favorite.

It features Peter Robbins as Charlie Brown, Cathy Steinberg as Sally Brown, and Tracy Stratford as Lucy van Pelt.

Charlie Brown is depressed with how commercialized Christmas has become and he tried to find the deeper meaning behind the holiday.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer:

This movie was actually released one year prior to A Charlie Brown Christmas in 1964.

Billie Mae Richards plays Rudolph, Burl Ives is Sam the Snowman, and Larry D. Mann plays Yukon Cornelius.

Rudolph is a young reindeer at the North Pole whose father is one of Santa’s reindeer. Rudolph is expected to eventually become one too. However, his bright red nose may prevent that from happening.

Annabelle’s Wish:

It was released in 1997 and stars Randy Davis as Billy, Kath Soucie as Annabelle, and Jerry Van Dkye as Grandpa Baker.

A deep friendship forms between Billy, a mute boy, and Annabelle, a speaking calf. Together they learn the meaning of loving and sacrificing for each other.

The Polar Express:

This movie was released in 2004 and is an enchanting family movie.

It features Tom Hanks, Christ Coppola, and Michael Jeter. These three people have multiple characters throughout the animated movie.

Billy is a young boy who goes on a journey to the North pole on Christmas Eve. While on the Polar Express, he learns about friendship and bravery, as well as the spirit of Christmas.

Frosty the Snowman:

This short film was released in 1969, and if you’ve never seen it, it’s only a 25-minute film.

It has Jackie Vernon as Frosty the Snowman, Billy De Wolfe as Professor Hinkle, and Jimmy Durante as the narrator.

A greedy magician is after a little girl and her living snowman. And it’s all because the magician wants the snowman’s magic hat.