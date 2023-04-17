(KXNET) — The price of a postage stamp was 33 cents back in 2000. By this summer, it may be double the price at 66 cents.

For the second time this year, the United States Postal Service is looking to increase the price of first-class mail stamps. They state that this increase is needed to help offset the rise in inflation.

According to USPS, first-class mail is becoming a smaller part of the postal office’s business because of online competition. The number of individual letters sent each year has fallen by about half in the past decade.

The price increase is meant to help offset the decreased quantity of stamps needed.

The Postal Service already raised the cost of stamps recently, from 58 cents to 60 last year, and from 60 to 63 cents in late January of 2023. Now, the Postal Service wants to raise the cost of a first-class stamp from 63 to 66 cents.

This price increase proposal has already been passed by the USPS’s Board of Governors, and now it needs to make it through the Postal Regulatory Commission. If approved, the price change will take effect on July 9.