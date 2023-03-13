(KXNET) — If you’re celebrating St. Patrick’s Day this weekend and plan on drinking, you’re in luck.

Discounted Lyft rides are being offered to help people get a safe ride home. That’s thanks to ND Sober Ride, a Vision Zero Program that aims to remove impaired drivers from the roads.

The code “VZPATZ23” can get you $10 off a ride from March 16-19.

The state department of transportation reported 72 discounted rides were given out last St. Patrick’s Day Weekend, and the department hopes people use this important service.

“Having a ride planned ahead is your best bet,” explained NDDOT’s Safety Public Information Information Program Manager, Lauren Wahlman. “All of these impaired driving crashes, arrests, deaths, they’re all 100% preventable if we take personal responsibility. Plan for a ride — if you’ve got a friend that’s great, but this is just an option and another solution. Rideshare services have become very popular in North Dakota.”

There are 150 total codes available for use.