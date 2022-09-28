NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Pheasant season officially opens in North Dakota in a little over a week.

But in just a few days, young people can get a head start to go look for some birds.

This weekend is a youth pheasant hunt that is open to licensed hunters 15 and younger who can hunt anywhere in the state

The boy or girl must be accompanied by an adult 18 years or older and the adult can’t carry a gun.

The youth-only pheasant hunting weekend helps junior hunters experience game bird hunting with fewer hunters around and helps teach safe hunting values and skills from experienced hunters.

“If you’re out on a regular pheasant hunt or deer hunt, have that youth right by your side, and show them how to do it the proper way. And maybe even leave your shotgun or rifle in the pickup and just be able to mentor that child on what they should do. youth are our future and we really look forward to them enjoying North Dakota’s great outdoors,” said Greg Gullickson, Outreach Biologist for the North Dakota Game and Fish.

Hunters 12 and older need to pass a certified hunter education course or obtain an apprentice hunter validation to participate.