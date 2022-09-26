NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — North Dakota’s two-day youth pheasant season on October 1 and 2 is a great opportunity to introduce a new hunter to the outdoors with limited competition.

According to the Game and Fish Department, that’s when legally licensed residents and nonresidents 15 and younger can hunt rooster pheasants statewide.

Adults aged 18 or older must accompany the youth hunter in the field.

The adult may not carry a firearm.

Resident youth hunters must possess a fishing, hunting, and furbearer certificate and a general game and habitat license.

Nonresident youth hunters from states that provide a reciprocal licensing agreement for North Dakota residents qualify for North Dakota resident licenses.

Otherwise, nonresident youth hunters must purchase a nonresident small game license.

Hunters 12 and older must have passed a certified hunter education course or obtain an apprentice hunter validation, allowing an individual to hunt small game for one license year without completing hunter’s education.

The daily bag limit and all other regulations for the regular pheasant season may apply.

See the North Dakota 2022-23 Hunting and Trapping Guide for additional information.