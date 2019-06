America’s gray hairs are starting to show.

The U.S. Census Bureau shows the overall average age increased by a year to 38.2 years from 2010 to 2018. Maine had the greatest increase in median age, 2.2 years, going from 42.7 years to 44.9 years. The only state whose median age got younger was here in North Dakota, all thanks to a population boom driven by growth in the energy sector.

Our median age went from 37 years in 2010 to 35.2 years in 2018.