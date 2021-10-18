State of North Dakota encourages return to health care workforce

In order to help expand the health care workforce, the NDDoH has reinstated its Temporary Nurse Aide registration process.

The North Dakota Department of Health, along with health care providers across the state are encouraging volunteers and those with health care experience to join the health care workforce.

If you want to help the Department of Health asks that you contact the human resources department at your local hospital or health care facility. They add even if you’re only available for 4 to 8 hours a week, anything will help.

Also in an effort to help alleviate the burden on burnt-out workers, the State Board of Respiratory Care is offering a six-month temporary respiratory therapist license for those who are currently licensed in good standing in another state.

For more information on this or the Temporary Nurse Aide registration go to the NDDoH’s website.