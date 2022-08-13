Salt Caverns in North Dakota is thought to be a good place to store gas and other liquids.

So, our state-funded a study to see how this can work.

Unfortunately, the study is way over budget.

Actually millions over budget.

The three-member North Dakota Industrial Commission voted Thursday to move two-and-a-half million dollars from a different project just to finish one important part of the salt cave study.

The commission also moved $500-thousand dollars that was meant to buy land just to fund a test well for drilling.

The University of North Dakota says the study will prove useful for the state in the long term, especially in both Energy and Environmental Sectors.