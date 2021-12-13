State Sen. Jason Heitkamp announces ND House run

State Sen. Jason Heitkamp, a conservative Republican from Wyndmere, has announced he will run for the North Dakota House of Representatives in District 25.

The 26th District dissolved after the 2020 census, and that coupled with redistricting issues, Heitkamp decided the best fit for him would be to run for the North Dakota House to further advance the work of the people.

In a press release, Heitkamp stated he is running for the North Dakota House to continue his work on protecting the principles of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

One of Heitkamp’s main platforms is reducing property taxes. During the last legislative session, Heitkamp was the primary sponsor on a bill to remove the ability for school districts to have a mill levy, which he says could reduce property taxes by 45-55%.

Heitkamp says the constitution intended for schools to be maintained through funding from the North Dakota Trust Lands and not mill levies.

“I think that they just convinced people that we have to use this mill levy to run the schools, and we have billions of dollars sitting in an account in the school land trust fund,” Heitkamp said. “What we should have is a plan where we have a 30 year plan and we know what schools are at what age. We are having people auditing the buildings all the time from the state, and we know when they need a new building, and when they need to refurbing the building and then we set a budget every two years in the legislature.”

Heitkamp says he would not vote to remove all property taxes until an alternative source of funding could be allocated for sheriff’s departments.

Heitkamp has been involved in many anti-abortion, pro-gun issues in the state, and he is on the sponsoring committee for the term limit measure expected to be on next year’s ballot.