(KXNET) — A bill hit the senate floor Friday at the Capitol relating to water crisis projects, management, and more.

KX News Adrienne Oglesby has been following the bill and others as they relate to The Red River Valley Water Supply Project.

Senate Bill 2364 was considered in the amendments on Friday.

SB 2364 calls for accountability from the state as opposed to Garrison Diversion in The Red River Valley Water Supply Project.

Landowners simply want to know: 1) if the project fails, does not continue, or if Garrison Diversion no longer exists down the line, who is responsible for this pipeline; and 2) will their land be protected?

To refresh your memory, the project is designed to avoid a water supply crisis like the 1930s drought on the east side of the state.

In 1934, the Red River had zero flow for about five months in a row.

As many landowners on our side of the state have no problem helping others, they just want guaranteed protection on their end.

Friday, 4th district Senator Jordan Kannianen spoke on behalf of the bill, reiterating its purpose and importance.

With no rebuttals, the bill did pass in the senate unanimously with 47 votes.

SB 2364 will now head to the house. We will continue to report updates as they come.