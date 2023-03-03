BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A House proposal could make room for party-goers to pedal their way through some North Dakota cities.

House Bill 1316 would add multi-passenger bicycles, also known as ‘pedal pubs’, to a list of vehicles allowed to be on the streets. It would also exempt people who are sitting on one from being penalized for having a drink.



The passengers help pedal these odd vehicles, but it’s controlled by a driver who does the actual steering. Representative Corey Mock, who wrote the bill, says there has been interest in bringing the pedal pubs to Grand Forks, Fargo, and Bismarck.

“Because of the speed, the size, and everything else,” explains Representative Mock, “they generally don’t go much more than a mile total over the course of the tour, because your passengers are also going to have to pedal the device back.”

Right now, you can find pedal trolleys running in South Dakota, Montana, and Minnesota.

North Dakota House members already passed the bill in January.