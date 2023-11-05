NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — A North Dakota panel voted unanimously to suspend former state legislator Ray Holmberg’s lifetime teaching license, in the wake of his current charges.

Holmberg was charged with traveling to Prague with the intent of paying for sex with a minor.

He did use state funds to pay for at least three trips to that city and to other destinations in Europe, according to a group organizing the travel.

His teaching license is under suspension, but the state intends to revoke it immediately if he pleads guilty to or is convicted of any charge related to this crime.

Holmberg, who is retired, had a career with Grand Forks Public Schools from 1967 to 2002, including years as a teacher and counselor.

