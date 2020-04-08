Statewide Choir Looking for Participants

University of Mary music professor, Dr. Tom Porter is looking for people of all ages to participate and show off their talents in the 2020 North Dakota Choir Project.

Choir groups, individuals, soprano, alto and anyone else who wants to participate are all welcome to submit a video of themselves singing Porter’s original score “Prairie Wind.”

“Well, first of all, I just want to bring people together throughout North Dakota, to do something artistic. Do something creative during this time where we’re all feeling a little bit isolated and our own. This is a chance for us to connect with people we don’t know and to make something beautiful,” shared Porter.

If you would like to lend your voice to the project, you can find all the details on their website:

https://www.ndacda.com/virtual-choir-project-2020