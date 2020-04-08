Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Statewide Choir Looking for Participants

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

University of Mary music professor, Dr. Tom Porter is looking for people of all ages to participate and show off their talents in the 2020 North Dakota Choir Project.

Choir groups, individuals, soprano, alto and anyone else who wants to participate are all welcome to submit a video of themselves singing Porter’s original score “Prairie Wind.”

“Well, first of all, I just want to bring people together throughout North Dakota, to do something artistic. Do something creative during this time where we’re all feeling a little bit isolated and our own. This is a chance for us to connect with people we don’t know and to make something beautiful,” shared Porter.

If you would like to lend your voice to the project, you can find all the details on their website:

https://www.ndacda.com/virtual-choir-project-2020

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Track and Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "Track and Field"

Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Softball"

Trinity Health Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trinity Health Update"

BSC All American

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC All American"

Food Stamp Delivery Issues

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Stamp Delivery Issues"

Tuesday, April 7th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, April 7th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Road Work

Thumbnail for the video titled "Road Work"

Weather and COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weather and COVID-19"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/7"

Surprise Birthday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Surprise Birthday"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Berthold Essentials

Thumbnail for the video titled "Berthold Essentials"

Trimlight Gender Reveal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trimlight Gender Reveal"

Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/7"

Tuesday is the last really warm day for a while

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday is the last really warm day for a while"

Track and Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "Track and Field"

Small Business Relief

Thumbnail for the video titled "Small Business Relief"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Doctor on the Frontlines

Thumbnail for the video titled "Doctor on the Frontlines"

Monday, April 6th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, April 6th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge