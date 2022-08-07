The North Dakota Housing Finance Agency will host an overview of the 2020 to 2025 Statewide Housing Needs Assessment this fall at a Statewide Housing Forum.

The Assessment will provide an overview of North Dakota’s current housing conditions and important trends that impact the state’s housing dynamics.

The state agency is in charge of providing North Dakotans with affordable housing.

The housing forum will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 5th of this year, in Bismarck.

The face-to-face event is targeted to housing industry professionals, including appraisers, brokers, builders, developers, investors, service providers, and local and state government leaders.

More information can be found on https://www.nd.gov/news/forum-will-feature-overview-statewide-housing-needs-assessment .