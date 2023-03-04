NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — According to the North Dakota Department of Transportation, lane departure is the most common type of crash resulting in injuries in North Dakota’s rural areas.

When you leave the road, that’s when things get dangerous.

75% of deadly lane departure crashes had vehicles overturn or roll over.

And 15% of vehicles that left the road hit something, like a tree or pole.

Vision Zero North Dakota wants drivers to be 100% focused on the road.

Don’t text, and simply keep your hands on the wheel and eyes on the road.

According to the state, almost every 2 hours a crash happens in North Dakota, where a car veers off the road.

To learn more about road safety, head to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6CggoewUSQQ .