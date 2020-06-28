Stay safe when the weather heats up to dangerous levels

The hottest weather of the year has settled over the region, and it’s not going away anytime soon.

And while most of you want to get out and enjoy the heat, if you’re not careful, it can get dangerous for you in a hurry, in fact, heat kills more people in the U.S. every year than any other weather event.

Make sure to wear light, loose fitting clothing…avoid dark colors such as blacks and navy blue’s.

Drink lots of water and avoid alcohol and caffeine which will dehydrate you.

Stay in the shade or bring your own, such as an umbrella.

Never EVER leave your pet in a hot car, also make sure if you’re out playing with your pet, you have water for them too.

Try to avoid the late afternoon which is typically the hottest part of the day.

If you don’t follow these rules you can easily fall victim to cramping or heat stroke.

If you have air conditioning, take advantage of it and simply stay inside.