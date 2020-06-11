Stenehjem orders debt relief company to stop doing business

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Attorney Wayne Stenehjem has ordered a student debt relief company to issue refunds to consumers and stop doing business in the state until it meets licensing requirements.

Stenehjem’s office started an investigation into California-based Students Loan Services, LLC, after receiving a complaint from a woman who had paid the company almost $900 and did not see any reduction in her debt.

In the course of securing a refund for the woman, investigators determined that the company was not licensed in North Dakota.

The company had contracts with 18 North Dakota residents.

It has agreed to cancel agreements and issue refunds to any of its customers in the state who request them.