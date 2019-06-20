Stonehome Brewing hosts Juneberry Bash to celebrate new beer

Stonehome Brewing is celebrating the release of its Juneberry beer.

Games, music and a no-hands juneberry pie eating contest are just some of the events going on.

Don’t worry about trying to find a baby sitter, kids are welcome too.



Ten bucks gets you an entire plate of pulled pork with juneberry barbecue sauce and three sides. And, that also gets you a glass of that juneberry beer.

“We’re having music. We’re having bbq pulled pork, bbq sauce made from juneberries, beer, cornhole. Just lots of good times and good games,” said owner Aaron Pelton.

The bash is from 6 pm to 10 pm.