Strong wind remains an issue all day

Today: Decreasing clouds with eventual sunshine. Highs will stay in the upper 30s to lower 40s. But the headline of the day includes the wind. Increasing NW wind to as high as 30-40 mph, gusting to 50-60 mph. A Wind Advisory and a High Wind Warning will last through 9 pm this evening.

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the teens and 20s. WNW winds 10-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a cold front bringing a slight chance for very light snow. Highs will return to the 20s with NW wind 15-25 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

