Study: Eating a Big Breakfast Better For You

Is breakfast really the most important meal of the day? A new report suggests that it just may be.

German researchers found that eating a big breakfast instead of a big dinner may actually prevent high blood sugar and obesity. That’s because a big breakfast, regardless of calories, causes your metabolism to be twice as efficient throughout the day, as opposed to eating a high-calorie dinner.

The study also showed that insulin concentrations were diminished after study participants had breakfast compared to dinner.

A local dietician said you’ll need more than just a stack of pancakes, though, to start your day in a healthy way. She said, shoot for the three main food groups.

“The whole-grain cereal topped with berries and milk to go with, a person could do the oatmeal. I know a lot of older individuals say I grew up with oatmeal, but it is a wonderful cereal to have. You can top it with walnuts, berries and again milk,” said Dietitian Diane Marcotte with CHI St. Alexius Health.

She added that each body type is different, so it’s a good idea to check with your doctor before changing up your breakfast routine too much.

