Study: North Dakota is the 2nd hardest-working state in America

(Wallethub Study) -With Americans working an average of almost 1,800 hours per year and leaving around half of their paid time off unused, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2021’s Hardest-Working States in America.

North Dakota ranked 2nd overall.

In order to determine where Americans work the hardest, WalletHub compared the 50 states across ten key metrics. The data set ranges from average workweek hours to share of workers with multiple jobs to annual volunteer hours per resident.

How Hard Does North Dakota Work? (1=Best, 25=Avg.):

2 nd – Avg. Workweek Hours

– Avg. Workweek Hours 16 th – Employment Rate

– Employment Rate 8th – Share of Workers with Multiple Jobs

The report also highlights North Dakota as having the “Lowest Idle Youth Rate.”

Alaska ranked No.1 in the study, followed by North Dakota, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Texas.