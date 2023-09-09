BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Football season has officially begun, and already, people across the nation are glued to their televisions to witness their favorite teams in action. But for those who would prefer a more personal touch to the teams they root for, there’s a way to do so and have fun with friends: Fantasy Football.

Fantasy Football is a time-honored tradition in the U.S., and one that only becomes more popular year after year. The ability to play team manager and draft one’s own dream team can be fun, especially when played for money and among friends. And while not every sports fan participates in the idea, it is certainly a popular way to become more involved with your favorite players — one that, as a new study shows, is more popular in some states than others.

To determine which areas of the US were more fanatical about Fantasy Football, casino bonus guide site NoDepositDaily analyzed Google search data for a list of the 248 most common Fantasy Football terms, ranging from ‘Fantasy Football News’ to ‘Fantasy Football Team Names’. When every search term was calculated and added together, it was determined that the Peace Garden State is one of the most fervent when it comes to arranging Fantasy Football leagues.

Rank State Population Fantasy Football-Related Searches Per Capita Sum of Search Volume 1 Minnesota 5,717,184 3173.88 181456.6667 2 Massachusetts 6,981,974 3004.46 209770.8333 3 Wisconsin 5,892,539 2889.84 170285 4 Rhode Island 1,093,734 2750.59 30084.16667 5 North Dakota 779,261 2580.44 20108.33333 6 Colorado 5,839,926 2452.86 143245 7 Pennsylvania 12,972,008 2428.86 315072.5 8 New Hampshire 1395231 2356.84 32883.33333 9 Illinois 12,582,032 2267.56 285305 10 New Jersey 9,261,699 2265.88 209859.1667

On average, for every 100,000 people in the state, North Dakotans search for Fantasy Football-related terms 2,580 times every month. Some of the state’s most popular searches include those for ‘Trade Analyzer Fantasy Football’ and ‘Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet’. Considering North Dakota’s lack of a football team, it may come as a surprise that the state is so obsessed with the fantasy variant — but at the same time, this could also be the reason that so many become so connected to their digital teams.

“With the regular NFL season officially starting on September 7th with the Detroit Lions taking on the Super Bowl Champions Kansas City Chiefs,” explains a representative from NoDepositDaily in a press release. “It’ll be an exhilarating start to Fantasy Football, as fans are excited to start fully managing their teams. Fantasy Football is a great game to get involved with as it tests fans’ knowledge, involves critical thinking, and increases interest in all NFL games. It’s also a great form of competition and letting the fans get closer than ever and feel fully involved with the sport.”

