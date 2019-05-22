Study:Poor diet choices increase your risk of cancer

A new study concludes more than 80,000 new cancer cases were associated with poor diets among US adults in 2015, with middle-aged men and minorities experiencing the largest proportion of diet-associated cancer in America.

In other words, what you eat — or don’t eat — is raising your risk for diet-related cancer.

The study, published in the publication, JNCI Cancer Spectrum, looked at various data on diet and cancer cases. Using a “Comparative Risk” model, they found, “”low whole-grain consumption was associated with the largest cancer burden in the US, followed by low dairy intake, high processed-meat intake, low vegetable and fruit intake, high red-meat intake and high intake of sugar-sweetened beverages,” according to one of the study’s authors.

You can read and download a pdf of the complete study here.