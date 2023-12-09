BISMARCK, ND (KXNET)– On Saturday, December 9, around 4:07 P.M, a 2015 Ford Fusion failed to yield, resulting in a crash.

The Ford Fusion, driven by a 19-year-old, Jamestown female was traveling southbound on 92nd Ave SE just west of Spiritwood.

A Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) train was traveling westbound on the rail

line.

The female driver failed to yield to the right of way and crossed the railroad tracks.

The BNSF train struck the rear driver side of the Ford Fusion causing it to spin out and come to

rest on the southside of the railroad tracks.

The female driver was not injured in the crash, and she was wearing a seatbelt at the time.

The crash is under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The Stutsman County Sheriff’s Department, and Jamestown Ambulance were also called to the scene.