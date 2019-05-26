Live Now
Suicide can be a workplace issue

Work can be stressful for a lot of people, which can lead to depression even suicide. Health professionals say there are ways to prevent this from happening. 

Suicide Prevention Director, Alison Traynor says workers make up about 80 percent of North Dakota’s suicide burden.

Traynor says losing a job or getting a demotion can put someone at high risk because people can lose their identity or purpose of meaning. 

National research shows that entry-level jobs, particularly labor jobs, are most impacted. In our state, a lot of death because of suicides are in the energy industry. 

Suicide is also an economic and workforce issue, costing our nation over 60 billion dollars because of lost labor. 

There are warning signs to watch out for. 

“Isolation or isolating from others, any change in behavior that has you feeling like something is going on. A significant change in performance, and if people are talking about suicide or death or making jokes about suicide,” said Traynor.

According to Traynor, Employers are encouraged to have an open line of communication and form relationships also educate their team about the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. 

If you are thinking of suicide or know someone who is, call the suicide prevention lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

