Summer Campers Feel The Beat

Aspiring young drummers from western North Dakota are in a very special summer camp this week in Williston.

Jim Olson takes us to the Yamaha Sounds of Summer Camp.

From wearing earplugs to holding a drumstick to minimizing motion, these students were learning the finer points of percussion – specifically drumline – from an expert.

(Dave Marvin, Drum Camp Clinician) “Something with drumming sparks people.”

Dave Marvin’s spark for drumming happened when he close to this age – 11 – and he saw a drumline in a local parade.

(Dave Marvin, Drum Camp Clinician) “I was immediately fascinated and followed them the end of the street and said where do I sign up.”

And now, 50 years later, Marvin is director of the Denver Broncos Stampede – a 40-piece group that fires up NFL fans in the mile high city. But this week, he’s sharing his knowledge with these kids.

(Henry Langhans, Minot) “I want to get better, learn some new techniques.”

(James Brenner, Williston) “I like the people I meet – they’re nice. And I like the sound that it makes.”

James Brenner actually learned under Dr. Martin before – a handful of years ago when Martin and the Stampede put on a clinic in Williston.

(James Brenner, Williston) “It was really cool because we got to practice with a real drumline and he taught us some professional warm-ups and even a song.”

And so now, Brenner is back in class – ready to hone his drumming skills and techniques.

(Dave Marvin, Drum Camp Clinician) “She’s not going to turn her shoulders, she’s going to let her arms rotate behind her…so we get just this motion.”

By the end of the two-day camp, these students will be doing much more than simple exercises – and Marvin hopes some will be propelled toward percussion.

(Dave Marvin, Drum Camp Clinician) “It’s one of the great joys of my life – getting the kids at the very beginning of their journey, hopefully inspire them to keep at it and practice hard, and keep music in their life regardless of what level they want to finish at.”

In Williston, Jim Olson, KX News.

The Sounds of Summer Camp runs through Tuesday at Williston High School.