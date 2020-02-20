Summer Camping Reservations Now Being Accepted

BISMARCK — The temperatures may be well below zero again for most of the state Wednesday night, but the North Dakota Parks and Rec Department already has their eyes on summer.

If you’re set on summer, too, you can now apply for campsite reservations, because the window is open. That means you can reserve your spot up to 95 days in advance.

When making a reservation, make sure you know what type of site you want and the size of your camping unit. This will help park officials fit you into the right spot.

However, the department said you’d better hurry up because at Fort Lincoln State Park, for example, Memorial Day weekend is already booked up.

“Usually the week before we’re pretty busy, memorial weekend is very busy, and then the rest of the summer, through Labor Day Weekend, you know we’re almost at capacity almost every weekend,” said Dan Schelske, Park Manager at Fort Abraham State Park.

To make a reservation, click here.