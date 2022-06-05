North Dakota’s spacious skies are not only worth singing about, but they’re also serving as America’s unmanned proving ground.



Did you know that North Dakota is considered the Silicon Valley of drone innovation?



Our state is one of seven FAA test sites that conducts vital research for drones.

According to our state, North Dakota invests over $77 million dollars to advance research and development in this critical industry.



And this summer, some companies will be conducting very important research here.

6 companies overall plan to simultaneously fly their drones beyond the visual line of sight, to see how their drones react, and if they can manage them from that far away.



The idea is to test the drone’s strength and safety standards of the statewide drone network overall.

They plan to bring this knowledge of drones from this test around the world.