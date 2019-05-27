Summer Meal Program In Bismarck To Start Next Week

Bismarck – There’s good news for children this summer who may not have the money for a lunch that their school would otherwise provide.

The Great Plains Food Bank says they’ve expanded their youth summer meal locations to nine across North Dakota this year.

Around the KX area, locations in Bismarck and four in Jamestown will serve meals to those 18 and under who might otherwise be covered under a school lunch program.

The Food Bank says of the thousands of people they help every year, nearly 40-percent of them are children.

“Children should just show up, and they get signed in, just counted that they are there so we know how many people we helped and can plan for the next meals, but there’s no other sign in required”, said Rachel Monge: Regional Services Manager: Great Plains Food Bank.

In Bismarck, Children can go to the Kiwanis Park On South Washington Street starting Next Monday between 11:45 am and 12:15 pm.

The program ends August 16th, right before school begins for the fall.