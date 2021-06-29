Summer safety guidance for grilling and outdoor activities, including fireworks

With summer officially here and COVID-19 restrictions loosening around the country, many people will look to grilling, cookouts, and other outdoor gatherings, including fireworks displays, to enjoy the warm weather all summer and this 4th of July. The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) is providing important reminders and guidelines for safely enjoying these activities.

Make sure your gas grill is working properly

Leaks or breaks are primarily a problem with gas grills. Check the gas tank hose for leaks before using it for the first time each year.

If your grill has a gas leak detected by smell or the soapy bubble test , and there is no flame, turn off both the gas tank and the grill. If the leak stops, get the grill serviced by a professional before using it again. If the leak does not stop, call the fire department.

If you smell gas while cooking, immediately get away from the grill and do not move it. If the flame goes out, turn the grill and gas off and wait at least 5 minutes before re-lighting it.

Never leave equipment unattended

Make sure to closely monitor food cooking on the grill. Turn the grill off promptly when you’re done cooking, and let it cool completely before returning it to its original location.

For campfires , fire pits, and chimineas, always have a hose, bucket of water, or shovel and dirt or sand nearby, and make sure the fire is completely out before going to sleep or leaving the area.

Keep equipment a safe distance from things that can burn

Place your grill well away (at least 3 feet) from anything that can burn, including deck railings and overhanging branches; also keep them out from under eaves.

Keep portable grills a safe distance from lawn games, play areas and foot traffic.

Keep children and pets well away from any type of equipment in use.

In areas where campfires are permitted, they must be at least 25 feet away from any structure and anything that can burn. Also make sure to clear away dry leaves and sticks, overhanging low branches and shrubs.

Use fuel and fire starters properly

If you use a starter fluid to ignite charcoals, use only charcoal starter fluid. Never add charcoal fluid or any other flammable liquids to the fire.

Keep charcoal fluid out of the reach of children and away from heat sources.

Never use gasoline or other flammable or combustible liquids on firepits, chimineas, or campfires.

For electric charcoal starters, which do not use fire, make sure the extension cord you are using is designed for outdoor use.

If a fire breaks out, call the fire department

For any type of outdoor fire that can’t be quickly and effectively extinguished, call the fire department immediately for assistance.

Only attend public fireworks displays