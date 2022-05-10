Today: Sunny and dry with much warmer and seasonable highs. Look for afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. The southwesterly winds will also increase to 15-20 MPH, gusting to 30 MPH.

Widespread highs in the 60s across North Dakota today.

Tonight: Increasing clouds with warmer lows in the 40s and 50s. ESE winds to 5-15 MPH.

Wednesday: Scattered rain with better chances in NW ND. Highs will return to the 50s and 60s with cooler temps under the rain in the NW. Easterly winds 15-25 MPH. There’s a marginal risk for severe weather in SE ND through the afternoon.