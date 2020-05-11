Super Slide Amusement Park in Bismarck to open for the season on Thursday

Super Slide Amusement Park in Bismarck will open for the season on Thursday at noon.

According to a Facebook post from the park, employees took COVID-19 safety training and rides and equipment will be sanitized with each use.

They also said that at this point in time, four attractions will be closed: the rock wall, the bounce house, the children’s play area and the water wars games; and they welcome guests to wear masks if they wish, use hand sanitizer often and follow all COVID-19 guidelines posted throughout the park and enacted by their employees.

They added the North Dakota Department of Health determined the wool slide blankets to be “extremely low risk,” and they will disinfect them daily.

“We look forward to seeing you and your family soon!” the park said.