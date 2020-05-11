Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 6
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Super Slide Amusement Park in Bismarck to open for the season on Thursday

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Super Slide Amusement Park in Bismarck will open for the season on Thursday at noon.

According to a Facebook post from the park, employees took COVID-19 safety training and rides and equipment will be sanitized with each use.

They also said that at this point in time, four attractions will be closed: the rock wall, the bounce house, the children’s play area and the water wars games; and they welcome guests to wear masks if they wish, use hand sanitizer often and follow all COVID-19 guidelines posted throughout the park and enacted by their employees.

They added the North Dakota Department of Health determined the wool slide blankets to be “extremely low risk,” and they will disinfect them daily.

“We look forward to seeing you and your family soon!” the park said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storrm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storrm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/11"

Land Study

Thumbnail for the video titled "Land Study"

Food Assistance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Assistance"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/11"

Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/11"

Monday's Forecast: A steady rise in temps this week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday's Forecast: A steady rise in temps this week"

Mother's Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mother's Day"

Vinyl Taco Walk Out

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vinyl Taco Walk Out"

Putting off Surgery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Putting off Surgery"

Robert One Minute 5-10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-10"

ATA Martial Arts Open

Thumbnail for the video titled "ATA Martial Arts Open"

Mother's Day Exclusive: celebrating foster moms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mother's Day Exclusive: celebrating foster moms"

Minot City Council Makes Big Decision

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot City Council Makes Big Decision"

Mother's Day Deal at the Zoo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mother's Day Deal at the Zoo"

Minot Public Schools Graduation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Public Schools Graduation"

MSU Virtual Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU Virtual Week"

Case Numbers Update May 10th

Thumbnail for the video titled "Case Numbers Update May 10th"

S.D. Checkpoint Controversy

Thumbnail for the video titled "S.D. Checkpoint Controversy"

Foster Pets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Foster Pets"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge