Supporters donate to legal defense fund of Rep. Simons amid allegations of inappropriate behavior

Supporters of Rep. Luke Simons are raising money for his legal defense against allegations of inappropriate behavior to female staffers and colleagues in the legislature.

A rally.org fundraiser as of early evening Tuesday shows $3,515 in contributions with a total goal of $15,000.

The post says Simons has hired a lawyer who has previously defended a Stark County Commissioner against similar allegations. House leaders called for Simons to step down on Friday and said if he doesn’t, the assembly will consider taking action.

Whether that be censure, expulsion or removal of committee assignments is unclear. Simons has denied all allegations of wrongdoing and claims the accusations are politically motivated.

“This is allegations against my conservative beliefs to try to get me out of office. That’s the truth of it,” Simons said in one of a few Facebook posts recently. “It’s ridiculous, it’s absolutely absurd. I will not back down from the conversations at all, but what these people are reading is their interpretation of a conversation that just wasn’t so,” Simons said.

The legislature will reconvene from its recess Wednesday, and possible action could be taken by the end of this week. KX News reached out to Simons via phone, but he did not comment.