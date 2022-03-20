With the help of a Bismarck resident, Sasha Tsibur-Mayer, we were able to speak with someone in Ukraine to hear about what they’re dealing with–first hand

Her uncle, Borys Polubotko has been a pediatric surgeon in Zaporizzhya for 45 years.. and he says Hospitals are getting close to capacity. He explains that half of the hospital’s staff has been evacuated but him and his wife have decided to stay, to help civilians.

“In regular peace times, he would be seeing just traumas and fractures and right now he’s seeing emergency cases with war inflicted wounds.” said Polubotko.